Put up in hospital hallway

Photo: Google Street View

A kidney patient was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital last week but has been stuck sleeping in the hallway for five days.

Shawn Ponte was airlifted from Cranbrook last week and when he arrived at the hospital he was told that there was no room for him.

Ponte was given a bed but had to set it up in the hallway.

“If they were so full and didn't have the room to begin with, why didn't they tell the Cranbrook hospital?” he said. “And they could have sent me to a different hospital that could have taken care of me properly.”

Ponte said the sounds of beeping machines started making him “go bonkers,” so he took to Facebook to post a video of his frustrations.

"It's probably happened to other people, they just haven't had the means to get it out there. And I finally stood up for myself and said, 'Hey, enough is enough,'" he said.

Hospital administration said the circumstance was unfortunate and that they try to minimize time patients are forced to stay in the halls.

“It shows the increased acuity and the demand for hospital care right now," the hospital's head of medical services," Andrew Hughes, told CTV News.

Hughes added that Ponte’s hallway stint will be the subject of review.

Since the video, Ponte has been moved into a room and said he is looking forward to being able to go home after the operation.

"The hospital should treat their patients better," he said.

— with files from CTV Vancouver

Facebook Shawn Ponte