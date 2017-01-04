37392
32861

Kelowna  

Put up in hospital hallway

- | Story: 185167

A kidney patient was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital last week but has been stuck sleeping in the hallway for five days. 

Shawn Ponte was airlifted from Cranbrook last week and when he arrived at the hospital he was told that there was no room for him.

Ponte was given a bed but had to set it up in the hallway.

“If they were so full and didn't have the room to begin with, why didn't they tell the Cranbrook hospital?” he said. “And they could have sent me to a different hospital that could have taken care of me properly.”

Ponte said the sounds of beeping machines started making him “go bonkers,” so he took to Facebook to post a video of his frustrations.

"It's probably happened to other people, they just haven't had the means to get it out there. And I finally stood up for myself and said, 'Hey, enough is enough,'" he said.

Hospital administration said the circumstance was unfortunate and that they try to minimize time patients are forced to stay in the halls.

“It shows the increased acuity and the demand for hospital care right now," the hospital's head of medical services," Andrew Hughes, told CTV News.

Hughes added that Ponte’s hallway stint will be the subject of review.

Since the video, Ponte has been moved into a room and said he is looking forward to being able to go home after the operation.

"The hospital should treat their patients better," he said.

with files from CTV Vancouver

Facebook Shawn Ponte
Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


38124


Real Estate
2667315
1111 - 4215 Gellatly Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$332,900
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Angel
Angel Kelowna SPCA >


38125


38138


thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201740

Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017

Galleries
Weirdness comes in all shapes, sizes, and packages…
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201728
Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Worlds are starting to collide.
screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-2-57-35-pm
Arsenal striker scores an unbelievable goal
Must Watch
It’s the first day of 2017 and Arsenal’s Olivier...
debra_messing_quashes_will_grace_revival_rumors.jpg
Debra Messing quashes Will & Grace revival rumors
Showbiz
Debra Messing has shot down actor Leslie Jordan's comments...
thetango-movieposters-0103201717slider
Turning random people’s photos into movie posters
Galleries
Reddit user Your_Post_As_A_Movie has a special power, and...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37524
36358