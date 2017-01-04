Alleged fraudster nabbed

Photo: Contributed

It wasn't a happy new year for a suspected fraudster.

Thirty-nine-year-old Patrick Casey of Kelowna was arrested Jan. 1, stemming from a theft and fraud allegation in November.

Casey allegedly stole a GMC pickup from the 1400 block of Flemish Street in the early morning hours of Nov. 22.

Along with the truck, the thief also made off with the victim's wallet. He used the "tap" feature on a credit card twice before additional attempted transactions were declined by his financial institution.

The police investigation revealed that the alleged suspect was successful in purchasing $150 in prepaid credit cards, among other items like LifeSavers, a Creamsicle and a yogurt drink.

Video surveillance footage obtained from the two stores visited by the fraudster aided police to be able to positively identify the suspect as a 39-year-old Kelowna man, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

"On Jan. 1, officers received reliable information of their suspect’s current whereabouts, she said. "Kelowna RCMP co-ordinated the safe arrest of that suspect at a home in the Glenmore area."

Casey has been charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court again Jan. 9.