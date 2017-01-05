Being Canadian, eh!

Have you ever told an American you're Canadian, and they respond by asking if you live in an igloo?

Kelowna’s Jarrod Thalheimer is co-producer of the comedy-documentary Being Canadian, which explores the stereotypes Canadians often face.

Thalheimer met Calgary-born producer Robert Cohen, and the two connected over the fact that being Canadian is much more than just maple syrup and Mounties.

“Rob is brilliant, and this documentary is hilarious," said Thalheimer. "It’s just such a funny, personal and perfect tribute to what being Canadian is all about,”

Cohen realized many of his friends in Los Angeles knew nothing about his homeland, so he embarked on a personal quest across Canada.

The film boasts many big names, including: Mike Myers, Michael J. Fox, Conan O’Brien, Ben Stiller, Seth Rogen, Dan Aykroyd, Rush, Rich Little, Catherine O’Hara, The Barenaked Ladies, Rick Mercer, William Shatner, Eugene Levy, Martin Short, Jason Priestley, Morley Safer, David Steinberg, Paul Shaffer, Russell Peters, Alanis Morissette, Malcolm Gladwell, Dave Foley, Howie Mandel and The Trailer Park Boys.

Thalheimer is also the writer and producer of Kelowna’s Little Blue Truck Productions.

“Thanks to the internet, I’ve had so many gigs … with clients from around the world. And I get to live right here in one of the greatest cities in Canada,” he said.

“The film industry in Kelowna is brighter than ever, thanks in large part to the efforts of the local film commission and the fact that so many talented, creative people have decided to live and work here."

To find out more about the film, click here or watch it on Amazon.