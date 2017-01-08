38252
38196

Kelowna  

'Worst mom' to visit

- | Story: 185117

Lenore Skenazy, dubbed America's worst mom, is visiting Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops this month to talk about 'free range' parenting.

Skenazy wrote about letting her nine-year-old son ride the New York subway alone in her New York Times column in 2008. Within days, she was on U.S. Talk shows defending herself.

“That’s what it took for me to learn just what a hot-button this is – this issue of whether good parents ever let their kids out of their sight,” said the columnist.

“All through the Valley, we celebrate 'Unplug and Play' week and the Catch (Community Action Toward Children's Health) Coalition in Kelowna was looking to bring in a speaker who would spark some real discussion about parenting,” said Darcy Calkins with the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society. “She's such a controversial figure who questions the whole concept of helicopter parenting and challenges the idea that kids are unsafe.”

Calkins' group decided to get on board and invite Skenazy to speak in Salmon Arm.

“In Salmon Arm, a lot of groups are saying we need to have this conversation. There's a lot of judging in parenting circles. I have a number of stories where a parent will tell another 'you can't do that, you are not a responsible parent'.

Calkins said there are some 17-year-olds in Salmon Arm who are not allowed to walk home after an evening movie.

“It conjures a feeling of imminent danger yet these kids are heading off to university the next year without necessary skills. They're more capable than we lead them to believe.”

Skeknazy will appear in:

  • Kelowna, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave. Everyone is welcome, but must be registered.
  • Salmon Arm, Jan. 25 at 6:30pm at Salmon Arm Secondary's Sullivan campus. The event is free, but seats must be reserved.
  • Kamloops, Jan. at 6:30 p.m. at the Sandman Centre,300 Lorne Street. The event is free, but you must register for seats.
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

37583
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2887311
460 Collett Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,195,000
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cassidy
Cassidy Kelowna SPCA >


36634


38083


Horoscope

Horoscope: Jan. 8-14

Horoscopes
Overview for all signs Mercury resumes forward motion as the week begins; it’s a go signal for all matters that have been...
thetango-dailydose-0106201765
Daily Dose – January 8, 2017
Daily Dose
Bear witness to history in today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1216201673
Daily Dose – January 8, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
None of us will ever be cool enough…
david_bowie_didnt_know_he_was_dying_during_making_of_final_album.jpg
David Bowie didn’t know he was dying during making of final album
Music
David Bowie received his terminal diagnosis during the making of...
Hammer Trick
Hammer Trick
Must Watch
There’s a debate about whether or not this is real. You...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34253