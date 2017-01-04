UBC hosts animal activist

37392
Renowned animal activist and author Temple Grandin will speak at UBC Okanagan.

Grandin will visit the Kelowna campus Jan. 17.

She has earned an undergraduate degree at Franklin Pierce College, her masters of science in animal science at Arizona State University, and her PhD in the field from the University of Illinois.

Grandin speaks out about animal rights, protection and a movement toward better handling of animals before they are slaughtered for meat production.

She's also an expert in autism, as she has it herself.

Her talk will provide insight and understanding about different types of thinkers, their skills and how they are able to compliment each other. 

The event is free and open to the public, but online pre-registration is required. 

