Support for sick kid's family

Photo: Lindsay Relvas

Late last year, Castanet brought you the heart-wrenching story of a young Kelowna boy battling for his life with a childhood form of cancer.

Anthony Relvas remains in Vancouver Children's Hospital after being diagnosed with Neuroblastoma.

His parents, Adam and Lindsay, who also have a six-year-old, are commuting between Kelowna and Vancouver.

After a successful GoFundMe campaign raised more than $28,000 for the couple, family and friends have gathered together to put on a fundraising dinner this weekend.

The fundraiser will be held Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The XChange Tapas Bar on Dickson Avenue.

Tickets are $25.

All proceeds will go directly to the Relvas family to assist with the costs of traveling back and forth from Children's Hospital, and any other expenses that arise.



There will also be a silent auction.