Kelowna  

Priciest homes by water

Here's something that won't come as too much of a surprise. The most expensive homes in the Okanagan are on the waterfront.

Property assessments released by BC Assessment this week show, of the top 100 valued residential properties in the Thompson-Okanagan region, just six are not waterfront properties.

Those six include:

  • Unit 19 180 Shearwater Ct., Kelowna  -  $5,213,000

  • 133 Ravine Dr., Coldstream  -  $4,931,000

  • Unit 23 180 Shearwater Ct., Kelowna  -  $4,518,000

  • 795 Highpointe Pl., Kelowna  -  $4,423,000

  • 704 Barnaby Rd., Kelowna  -  $4,346,000

  • 1532 Vineyard Dr., West Kelowna  -  $4,173,000

That number has actually increased over the previous year, when only four homes not on the waterfront made the list.

While overall assessments throughout the Okanagan are up, Kelowna's most affluent neighbourhood has seen a downward trend.

Assessments on 13 homes on the 4200 and 4300 blocks on Hobson Road dropped by nearly six per cent across the board.

Those homes were collectively assessed at $77.575 million a year ago, and now carry an assessment of $73.018 million.

The city's most expensive home at 4358 Hobson Rd. saw the assessed value drop nearly $300,000 to $9.238 million, while another property a few doors down at 4388 Hobson saw its assessed value plummet by more than $1 million.

In West Kelowna, the most affluent areas saw assessments rise dramatically.

None more so than a waterfront home at 1683 Pritchard Dr. The assessed value jumped dramatically, from $5.89 million to $8.14 million.

Homes in the trendy Whitworth Road area also saw assessed values jump from $400,000 to $600,000.

