Kelowna  

Sledder gunning for best

It looked like competitive snowmobiler Justin Evans was out for the count.

But, after the disqualification of a rival, he's moving on to the second round of the North America's Top Snowmobiler competition.

Dustin Big was disqualified after using an automated voting system, making way for Evans to climb in the ranks. 

The competition pits trick riders from Canada and the United States against each other in an elimination bracket.

The Kelowna native has been on a sled since the age of three.

"I grew up snowmobiling with my grandma," he says. "She was a big part of my life through my childhood."

There are only a few Canadians left in the competition.

For a list and bios of all the finalists, visit the North America's Top Snowmobiler website.

