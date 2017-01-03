37392

Kelowna  

Body found downtown

Story: 185057

UPDATED 9:53 P.M.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a man's body was found near the intersection of Ellis Street and Clement Avenue Tuesday evening.

In a press release, Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said police are supporting the B.C. coroners service with the investigation.

“Police were alerted to the discovery of a deceased man at approximately 6 p.m.,” said O'Donaghey.

“The investigation is in the early stages as investigators work to positively identify the deceased and properly notify his family.”

The lot where the man's body was found has been vacant for more than a decade, but a sale is pending.

There is a strong police presence at an empty lot near downtown Kelowna.

Few details are available, but police have cordoned off a vacant lot at the corner of Clement Avenue and Ellis Street near Prospera Place.

Several police cruisers were also seen next to the large dirt pile that has been used by transients in the past.

