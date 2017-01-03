37392

Kelowna  

Players return from Worlds

Tomas Soustal and Calvin Thurkauf will be rejoining the Kelowna Rockets this weekend.

Both players and their countries were eliminated from medal contention at the IIHF World Junior Championships yesterday.

Calvin Thurkauf and team Switzerland fell victim to team USA, losing their playoff round match-up 3-2.

Thurkauf was the captain of the Swiss team. He collected four points in four games (2G, 2A) in the tournament. He also missed one game of the tournament while serving a one-game suspension following the Swiss vs. Sweden game on Dec. 27.

Soustal and team Czech Republic were eliminated following their 5-3 loss to Dillon Dube and team Canada on Monday evening.

Soustal collected one goal in five games in the tournament before his squad was sent home.

Both players are scheduled to return to Kelowna tomorrow and are expected to rejoin the club this weekend. It is undetermined whether or not the duo will suit up in Rockets uniforms for Friday's game against rival Kamloops Blazers, but they are expected to play at Prospera Place Saturday in the home-and-home series.

