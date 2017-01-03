Kelowna man goes missing

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 39-year-old man.

Benjamin Reichert was last seen on Dec. 23, wearing a blue coat, grey hoodie, blue jeans, black boots, black toque, gloves and possibly carrying a navy blue and red backpack.

RCMP believe Reichert may still be in the Kelowna area and say he does not have any access to a motor vehicle.

Reichert's family reported him missing on Monday and are concerned for his health and well-being.

He is described as a Caucasian male, six feet tall, 166 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.