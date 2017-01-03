37392

Kelowna  

9 NYE overdoses in Valley

The Okanagan Valley saw nine overdoses over the course of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day this year.

Officials with the BC Ambulance service were not able to break down on which day nor in which cities those overdoses occurred, citing privacy concerns.

BC Ambulance records data for full days, rather than on an hourly basis, and does not provide numbers for communities when those numbers are five or fewer for that day.

For both days, in each community from Vernon down to Osoyoos, BC Ambulance reported five or fewer overdoses.

But combined, the entire Valley saw nine overdoses over both days.

This New Year’s Eve had the potential to be a deadly one, in the midst of a nation-wide crisis which has led to recent decisions to set up new supervised injection sites in Kelowna and Kamloops, causing considerable debate.

The overdose crisis also hit Vernon by surprise, including one day in August that saw a total of five overdoses, while in Penticton the crisis came late, but hit suddenly in November.

