Chip that tree for charity

If you haven’t taken down your Christmas tree yet, you're in luck.

Kelowna Fire Department, along with Bartlett Tree Service and Okanagan Portable Sign Rentals, will be chipping trees this weekend for charity.

“The Kelowna Fire Department is excited to host another year of Christmas tree chipping,” Fire Insp. Rick Euper said. “It’s a great, environmentally friendly alternative to burning, and your donation goes to a great cause.”

Residents can drop off their trees, undecorated, to Fire Station 2 (Enterprise) or 4 (Mission) on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chipping will be done by donation, and the funds raised will go to the B.C. Professional Firefighter Burn Fund.