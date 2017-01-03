40 years of Kelowna transit

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Transit is marking 40 years of service with a year-long marketing and promotional campaign.

The campaign will focus on the role transit plays in the community and build on the advancements of transit within the community.

“It is an exciting year ahead for the Kelowna Regional Transit system,” said Jerry Dombowsky, transit and programs manager.

An interactive timeline has been set up, outlining the various service and infrastructure milestones of the local transit system during the past 40 years.

These include:

1981 - Introduction of HandyDart

1982 - Opening of Orchard Park exchange and service to what is now West Kelowna.

1992 - Service introduced to Peachland and Lake Country

2002 - Introduction of double decker buses to the fleet

2007 - RapidBus funding announced

“We’ve created a transit trivia game that people can follow on the City’s Facebook page,” Dombowsky said. "

The trivia questions will be posted on the city’s Facebook page and all of the answers to the transit trivia questions can be found on the transit timeline."

The campaign will share interesting facts about the history of transit in Kelowna and the province.