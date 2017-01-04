37392

Kelowna  

Homeless battle cold

- | Story: 184995

Many people shiver and complain going from their warm home to their car in the morning. 

But, what about the homeless, who have nowhere to go to escape the frigid temperatures?

The Homeless Hub recently researched how many people call the streets of Kelowna home.

In 2016, they came out with a study that determined 279 individuals are estimated to be living on the streets, and 164 are living in homeless shelters. 

During this cold snap, Kelowna's Gospel Mission is open all hours of the day to make sure the homeless keep warm.

Executive director Randy Benson says "It's extremely important to have the right clothing, including proper hats and gloves to make sure frostbite is prevented." 

The Mission opens 24 hours a day once temperatures dip below zero. 

If you would like to donate clothing or donate, you can stop by the Mission or call 250-763-3737.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


38123


Real Estate
1919561
680 Old Meadows Road, Kelowna
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$579,900
more details
36282




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Angel
Angel Kelowna SPCA >


36634


38138


thetango-dailydose-0103201788

Daily Dose – January 4, 2017

Daily Dose
We’re breaking all the rules in today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-0103201705
Daily Dose – January 4, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You deserve a second page of Daily Dose!
carrie_fishers_sister_knew_debbie_reynolds_wouldnt_survive_losing_her_daughter.jpg
Carrie Fisher’s sister knew Debbie Reynolds wouldn’t survive losing her daughter
Showbiz
Carrie Fisher’s half-sister Joely knew the actress’
thetango-evilbuildings-0102201782
Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters
Galleries
Are you an evil supervillain? Are you looking for a new lair?
thetango-evilbuildings-0102201774
Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters (2)
Galleries
They might look like dodgy dens from a James Bond movie, but...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37524
36358