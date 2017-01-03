A cold week ahead

It's a cold one out there – and that's an understatement.

Temperatures in the Okanagan are hovering around -21 C. With the windchill, that feels like -25 C.

The one positive is today will be the coldest day of the week. On Wednesday, temperatures will warm up slightly to -11 C.

On Saturday, there is a chance of flurries, but it will be significantly warmer out hovering around a relatively balmy -5 C.

Driving conditions on most mountain highways, including the Coquihalla, are reported as slippery with compact snow. On the Okanagan Connecter, no snow has fallen in the last 12 hours, so roads are dry and should stay that way for the next 24 hours.

DriveBC reminds motorists to take it slow and drive to conditions.