37392
36358

Kelowna  

Assessments take leap

- | Story: 184986

For the longest time, the most expensive place to live in the Okanagan was Kelowna.

Not anymore. That distinction now goes to Lake Country.

According to figures released by BC Assessment, the cost of an average home in Lake Country is $634,000. That's an increase of 16.3 per cent over a year ago, and $10,000 more than the average residential home in Kelowna.

West Kelowna is third at $593,000 (up 10.7 per cent), while Coldstream is fourth at $581,300 (up 6.9 per cent).

At the other end of the scale, the lowest property prices in the region can be found in Princeton, with an average assessed value of $203,600, an increase of just 3.2 per cent over the previous year.

During the next several days, property owners in the Okanagan will begin receiving assessment notices in the mail. Assessments reflect market value as of July 1.

Overall, the Okanagan’s total assessments increased from $89 billion in 2016 to $98 billion this year. A total of almost $1.7 billion of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and rezoning of properties.

The most expensive home in the Okanagan is a relative bargain this year. The home at 4358 Hobson Rd. has an assessed value of $9,238,000. That's a decrease of $272,000 from the previous assessment.

Meanwhile, the most expensive home in the province skyrocketed by nearly 20 per cent.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson's mansion in Vancouver's Point Grey neighbourhood has been assessed at $75.8 million. A year ago, it had an assessed value of $63.87 million.

The amount you will pay in municipal taxes is tied directly to the value of the property provided through the yearly assessment.

"Those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2016, or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January,” said deputy assessor Tracy Wall.

“If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a notice of complaint (appeal) by Jan. 31, for an independent review."

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


38124


Real Estate
2904441
942 Hewetson Avenue
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,625,000
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sadie
Sadie Kelowna SPCA >


36634




How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper

How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper

Must Watch
Some people can get that cap off with their teeth or bybanging the bottle strategicallyon a table. But for those of us too...
mark_hamill_pens_farewell_letter_to_star_wars_co-star_carrie_fisher.jpg
Mark Hamill pens farewell letter to Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher
Showbiz
Mark Hamill has bid farewell to his Star Wars co-star Carrie...
Sidney Crosby footwork
Sidney Crosby footwork
Galleries
How many times do you see a Crosby highlight and say,
thetango-tattuesday-1230201632
Tattuesday – January 3, 2017
Galleries
If you enjoy girls with tattoo’s, you’re welcome.
thetango-tattuesday-1230201642
Tattuesday – January 3, 2017
Galleries
We’ll have a fresh themed Tattuesday next week!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35762