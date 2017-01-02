Kirschner Mtn house fire

Contributed: Chad Giesbrecht, Jenn Hayden

UPDATE: 8:42 p.m.

Three adults have reportedly been displaced from a large house fire in the Kirschner Mountain area of Kelowna.

Fire crews are on scene at the fire on Verde Vista Road.

ORIGINAL: 8:29 p.m.

Crews are reportedly responding to a large house fire in the Kirschner Mountain area of Kelowna.

Castanet is receiving reports four fire engines are either on the scene or heading to the scene of the fire, which is said to be fully involved.

Emergency crews got the call just before 8 p.m. to a house with a roof on fire, which has now spread to other parts of the house.

Castanet will update with more information when it becomes available.