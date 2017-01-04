37392

Kelowna  

House fire cause

- | Story: 184945

Contributed: Chad Giesbrecht, Jenn Hayden

UPDATE 9 a.m. JAN 4

The cause of a house fire on Kirschner Mountain Monday evening will officially go down as undetermined.

Investigators with the Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP sifted through what remained of the home Tuesday but were unable to determine an exact cause. Investigators did determine the fire started in the garage.

The family of three were home at the time of the fire, however, all managed to get out unharmed.

They were insured.

While it has no direct bearing on this particular fire, fire officials are reminding residents to keep all combustible materials away from space heaters and baseboard heaters.

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

The occupants of a Kirschner Mountain home that went up in flames overnight are being housed by Emergency Support Services.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but an investigation is pending.

Kelowna firefighters responded to the blaze at 8 p.m. after several 911 calls reported the house fire on Verde Vista Road.

The home was fully involved in fire and is uninhabitable, Platoon Capt. Steve Wallick says in a press release.

Three adult occupants were home when the fire started, and all got out safely. 

KFD responded with 15 personnel in three fire engines, a rescue truck and a command vehicle. RCMP, ambulance paramedics, Fortis electrical crews and a city sand truck also attended the scene.

UPDATE: 8:42 p.m.

Three adults have reportedly been displaced from a large house fire in the Kirschner Mountain area of Kelowna.

Fire crews are on scene at the fire on Verde Vista Road.

ORIGINAL: 8:29 p.m.

Crews are reportedly responding to a large house fire in the Kirschner Mountain area of Kelowna.

Castanet is receiving reports four fire engines are either on the scene or heading to the scene of the fire, which is said to be fully involved.

Emergency crews got the call just before 8 p.m. to a house with a roof on fire, which has now spread to other parts of the house.

Castanet will update with more information when it becomes available.

