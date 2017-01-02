New year, new will

Photo: makingawillireland

New Year's resolutions often include getting healthy or spending more time with family. Many people should include making a will on their to-do list.

It might seem like a waste of time, but making or revising a will is one of the best ways to provide for your family.

A will can ensure loved ones are provided for and not only wil family possessions be passed down to your kids, but to your kids kids as well.

“The start of the new year is a great time to think about making a will because a will is really a gift to your loved ones. It’s your last chance to state your wishes for your children, your business and your possessions. If you’re a single parent or part of a blended family, a will is particularly important as it provides clarity about your wishes for custody for your children," said Attorney General and Minister of Justice Suzanne Anton.

A will also ensures an estate is divided the way the deceased wanted.