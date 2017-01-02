37392

Kelowna  

New year, new will

- | Story: 184920

New Year's resolutions often include getting healthy or spending more time with family. Many people should include making a will on their to-do list. 

It might seem like a waste of time, but making or revising a will is one of the best ways to provide for your family. 

A will can ensure loved ones are provided for and not only wil family possessions be passed down to your kids, but to your kids kids as well. 

“The start of the new year is a great time to think about making a will because a will is really a gift to your loved ones. It’s your last chance to state your wishes for your children, your business and your possessions. If you’re a single parent or part of a blended family, a will is particularly important as it provides clarity about your wishes for custody for your children," said Attorney General and Minister of Justice Suzanne Anton.

A will also ensures an estate is divided the way the deceased wanted.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


38124


Real Estate
2920561
307-2532 Shoreline Dr.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$263,000
more details


38138


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Noel
Noel Kelowna SPCA >


38126


38138


thetango-bestofseven-1230201667

Best of Seven – Best food of 2016

Galleries
Now that 2016 is in the books, let’s look back at some of our favourite dishes. Vote for your favourite below!
madonna_and_rocco_reunite_on_vacation_with_david_blaine.jpg
Madonna and Rocco reunite on vacation with David Blaine
Music
Magician David Blaine is reportedly helping Madonna mend her...
Squad Goals
Squad Goals
Must Watch
Watson is a Golden Retriever who can perform a trust fall on...
How to play piano without knowing how to play the piano
How to play piano without knowing how to play the piano
Must Watch
Hey now I know how to play the piano! And I still don’t...
thetango-dailydose-1121201601
Daily Dose – January 2, 2017
Daily Dose
Leap into today’s Daily Dose!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37058