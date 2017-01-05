Threats in Honduras

Photo: Facebook Sylvain "Buck" Laroche

A man wanted in Kelowna on harassment charges now faces 30 days in a Honduran jail over a separate case of defamatory and threatening comments, according to court documents obtained by Castanet.

Sylvain “Buck” Laroche, 54, faces the punishment in connection with comments made over Facebook.

“He just unleashed a fury of three months of nasty emails on Facebook on me and my family,” said Kelowna’s JC Rathwell, who recently moved to the Caribbean.

“It was absolutely brutal the things he posted on Facebook about me for my friends and family in Kelowna to see.”

Rothwell, a former Kelowna businessman and candidate for city council, told Castanet in an interview that Laroche also moved to the Caribbean from Kelowna last year and wanted to partner on a scooter business after seeing him on HGTV’s Caribbean Life.

He agreed, not knowing that Laroche was wanted in B.C. by CrimeStoppers on outstanding charges in Kelowna, including criminal harassment and failing to appear in court.

The pair partnered.

When the business began to struggle, Rathwell said he tried to walk away, but Laroche began posting threats and defamatory statements through his Facebook account.

Rathwell took him to court, and in mid-December, a judge in Honduras found Laroche guilty on all charges.

“I was the first one to stand my ground and take him to court and look him in the eye,” said Rathwell. “It’s a relief on my end that it’s finally over and that he’s finally going to have some consequences.”

The jail sentence is expected to begin in the first few weeks of January. However, it's unclear if Laroche is even in Honduras anymore.

Reached for comment by Castanet, Laroche said he was in Montreal for the holidays – not in a Honduran cell.

He called the allegations against him lies, then levelled threats against Castanet if a story were published about him. The RCMP has been informed.

Numerous attempts to reach his lawyers have been unsuccessful.

As for the charges Laroche faces in Kelowna, the federal Department of Justice won’t confirm whether it’s seeking extradition for Laroche – if he is eventually taken into custody in Honduras.

“As extradition requests are confidential state-to-state communications, we cannot confirm or deny the existence of any such request,” said a statement emailed to Castanet.