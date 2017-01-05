37392

Kelowna  

Threats in Honduras

- | Story: 184917

A man wanted in Kelowna on harassment charges now faces 30 days in a Honduran jail over a separate case of defamatory and threatening comments, according to court documents obtained by Castanet.

Sylvain “Buck” Laroche, 54, faces the punishment in connection with comments made over Facebook.

“He just unleashed a fury of three months of nasty emails on Facebook on me and my family,” said Kelowna’s JC Rathwell, who recently moved to the Caribbean.

“It was absolutely brutal the things he posted on Facebook about me for my friends and family in Kelowna to see.”

Rothwell, a former Kelowna businessman and candidate for city council, told Castanet in an interview that Laroche also moved to the Caribbean from Kelowna last year and wanted to partner on a scooter business after seeing him on HGTV’s Caribbean Life. 

He agreed, not knowing that Laroche was wanted in B.C. by CrimeStoppers on outstanding charges in Kelowna, including criminal harassment and failing to appear in court.

The pair partnered. 

When the business began to struggle, Rathwell said he tried to walk away, but Laroche began posting threats and defamatory statements through his Facebook account.

Rathwell took him to court, and in mid-December, a judge in Honduras found Laroche guilty on all charges.

“I was the first one to stand my ground and take him to court and look him in the eye,” said Rathwell. “It’s a relief on my end that it’s finally over and that he’s finally going to have some consequences.”

The jail sentence is expected to begin in the first few weeks of January. However, it's unclear if Laroche is even in Honduras anymore.

Reached for comment by Castanet, Laroche said he was in Montreal for the holidays – not in a Honduran cell. 

He called the allegations against him lies, then levelled threats against Castanet if a story were published about him. The RCMP has been informed.

Numerous attempts to reach his lawyers have been unsuccessful.

As for the charges Laroche faces in Kelowna, the federal Department of Justice won’t confirm whether it’s seeking extradition for Laroche – if he is eventually taken into custody in Honduras.

“As extradition requests are confidential state-to-state communications, we cannot confirm or deny the existence of any such request,” said a statement emailed to Castanet.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2848092
#53-3381 Village Green Way
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$74,900
more details
37167




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Angel
Angel Kelowna SPCA >


38125




thetango-dailydose-0103201757

Daily Dose – January 5, 2017

Daily Dose
*knocks on wood* It’s been a good 2017 so far!
drake_lands_12_iheartradio_music_awards_nominations.jpg
Drake lands 12 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations
Music
Drake leads the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with 12
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201740
Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017
Galleries
Weirdness comes in all shapes, sizes, and packages…
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201728
Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Worlds are starting to collide.
screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-2-57-35-pm
Arsenal striker scores an unbelievable goal
Must Watch
It’s the first day of 2017 and Arsenal’s Olivier...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada