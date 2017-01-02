37392

Kelowna  

Kelowna's New Years baby

Story: 184915

Parents Courtney and Cam Egan not only welcomed the New Year, but a new baby as well. 

On Jan. 1. at 5:21 p.m. little Lachlan was born at Kelowna General Hospital weighing in at 8 pounds and 3 ounces. 

Lachlan was a day late, but Courtney said she didn't mind at all. " I didn't mind waiting, we wanted to have a January baby." 

It's my parents first grandchild and our first baby. We are so excited.  What a great way to start off the new year." 

Lachlan is Kelowna's first New Years baby.

