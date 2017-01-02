Kelowna's New Year's baby

Photo: Courtney Egan

Parents Courtney and Cam Egan not only welcomed the New Year, but a new baby boy as well.

On Jan. 1. at 5:21 p.m. little Lachlan was born at Kelowna General Hospital weighing in at 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

Lachlan was a day late, but Courtney said she didn't mind at all. "I didn't mind waiting, we wanted to have a January baby.

"It's my parents' first grandchild and our first baby. We are so excited. What a great way to start off the New Year."

Lachlan is Kelowna's first New Year's baby.