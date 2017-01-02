Fire on UBCO campus

Photo: Google Street View

A bed pushed up against a baseboard heater sparked a fire at a UBC Okanagan residence overnight.

About midnight, Kelowna firefighters responded to a unit at 1267 Discovery Ave. on the UBCO campus.

Smoke was coming from a second-floor unit.

Sprinklers inside the building extinguished the fire, and firefighters discovered that a mattress and bedding up against a baseboard heater were to blame, KFD Platoon Capt. Kelly Stephens said in a press release.

Crews quickly isolated the sprinkler to the unit and began ventilation.

The female resident called 911 before leaving the unit and was checked over by paramedics before going to stay with friends.

Water damage was contained to the second floor unit and six units below.

Due it being the university's winter break, only about 25 students were in the building at the time. All are back in their units.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with three fire engines, one rescue unit, a ladder truck, a command vehicle attended and 16 personnel.