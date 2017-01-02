Dog shot in neck

Photo: Contributed

Joel Harrison is warning dog owners to be on the look out after a friend's dog was shot in the neck.

It was around noon on Dec. 31 when the dog that Harrison described as similar to a Bernese mountain dog, returned to its Farmers Drive area home limping and bleeding.

At first, the dog owners though the family pet had been struck by a car and they rushed him to local veterinarian Dr. Moshe Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Dr. Oz, as he is known throughout the Okanagan, cleaned up the area of the wound only to discover a bullet hole in the dog's neck.

“When the dog was X-rayed, the bullet is right next to his heart,” said Harrison. “It was pretty disturbing what happened. It's concerning someone is shooting dogs in Kelowna.”

Harrison said the Farmers Drive area is in the hills near the Kelowna airport and is quite rural.

“It's a small community, but it's close to crown land so who knows who did it,” said Harrison. “I'm a dog lover and I found this very disturbing.

“Dr. Oz on the Westside has been amazing and is volunteering his time to do the surgery at a fraction of what it would normally cost just to save the dog,” said Harrison.

Police have been notified.

“If someone knows anything it would be great to catch the person who did it. This is unacceptable,” Harrison said.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.