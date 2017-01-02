No snow, but more cold

Photo: Getty Images

There's good some good news and some bad news.

The good news is there is no snow in the immediate forecast. The bad news is things are going to be getting colder.

According to Environment Canada, skies will be fairly sunny over the next few days, with only a few clouds predicted.

But with those cloudless days and nights comes a temperature drop. Weather forecasters are calling for lows of -12 C Monday and a bone-chilling -16 C on Tuesday.

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be around the -12 C mark.

But, by the weekend, the mercury will be on the rise again, with lows of -10 C.

There is also a 60 per cent chance of flurries Saturday.