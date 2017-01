Photo: Contributed

Witnesses are telling Castanet a car has struck a pole on the 3800 block of East Kelowna Road near Reid Road and the power lines are down.

East Kelowna Road is blocked off from Reid Road to the switchback.

The accident happened at around 4:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1

The witness said no one was injured in the mishap. There is no word on the cause of the accident.