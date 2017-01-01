Cold and crazy, but fun

More than 300 people dove headlong into the icy waters of Okanagan Lake Sunday for the annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim.

Proving once again Canadians are a hardy breed, a record crowd flocked to Tug Boat Bay in Kelowna where they not only braved a cold lake, but also a strong wind from the north that kept the hundreds of spectators bundled up and shaking their heads at those in bikinis and shorts.

Emilie Sarkissian, event co-organizer, said the swim is a fun event, but it is also a fundraiser and this year some $3,000 was raised for CRIS Adaptive Adventures which assists people with physical challenges to enjoy the great outdoors.

“It's way bigger than last year,” said Sarkissian, commenting on the number of participants and spectators.

There were a lot of first timers at the event, including former CFL player Rob Smith. Smith's home overlooks the beach and after watching the event for the past several years, he decided to give it a go.

“It's something I always wanted to do,” said Smith while wrapped up in a housecoat prior to taking the plunge.

Katie Widmann wasn't even committed to diving in until just before the event.

“It was breathtaking,” said Wideman as she frantically dried herself off and bundled on clothing. “I was on the fence until about a half hour ago. Then I said 'Let's do it.'

“It's a good story to tell people; that you jumped in the lake in the middle of winter.”