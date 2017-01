Photo: Contributed

Castanet has received unconfirmed reports a pedestrian was struck this morning in Kelowna.

The collision happened about 8:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Pandosy Street.

A patient was reported on the ground, and the air bags deployed in the vehicle that struck the person.

Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene.

Castanet is seeking more information from the RCMP and will update the story as more details become available.