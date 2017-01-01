Pandosy pedestrian hit

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 2:55 p.m.

RCMP say the driver has been ticketed in this morning's pedestrian-involved collision on Pandosy Street.



A white Toyota left the roadway, crossed over the sidewalk and struck an adult male, says Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.



Road conditions and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the collision.

Witnesses told police the driver lost control while turning and was unable to regain control. After hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle also struck a tree.



Both the pedestrian and driver were taken to Kelowna General Hospital by ambulance for further assessment and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



"Officers at the scene expressed their concern as several motorists continued to travel too fast for the road conditions," O'Donaghey said. "This created hazardous conditions for all emergency services crews at the scene. Which is prompting the RCMP to urge all drivers to slow down, as road conditions continue to be poor."

ORIGINAL: 9:55 a.m.

Castanet has received unconfirmed reports a pedestrian was struck this morning in Kelowna.

The collision happened about 8:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Pandosy Street.

A patient was reported on the ground, and the air bags deployed in the vehicle that struck the person.

Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene.

Castanet is seeking more information from the RCMP and will update the story as more details become available.