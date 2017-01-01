37392
35992

Kelowna  

Pandosy pedestrian hit

- | Story: 184874

UPDATE: 2:55 p.m.

RCMP say the driver has been ticketed in this morning's pedestrian-involved collision on Pandosy Street.

A white Toyota left the roadway, crossed over the sidewalk and struck an adult male, says Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

Road conditions and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the collision. 

Witnesses told police the driver lost control while turning and was unable to regain control. After hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle also struck a tree.

Both the pedestrian and driver were taken to Kelowna General Hospital by ambulance for further assessment and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"Officers at the scene expressed their concern as several motorists continued to travel too fast for the road conditions," O'Donaghey said. "This created hazardous conditions for all emergency services crews at the scene. Which is prompting the RCMP to urge all drivers to slow down, as road conditions continue to be poor."

ORIGINAL: 9:55 a.m.

Castanet has received unconfirmed reports a pedestrian was struck this morning in Kelowna.

The collision happened about 8:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Pandosy Street.

A patient was reported on the ground, and the air bags deployed in the vehicle that struck the person.

Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene.

Castanet is seeking more information from the RCMP and will update the story as more details become available.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

36282
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2882585
3434 Lumby Mabel Lake Road
8 bedrooms 5 baths
$1,900,000
more details
36282


38138


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kim
Kim Kelowna SPCA >


36634


35238


Chess Clock Jenga

Chess Clock Jenga

Must Watch
This ended up being way more exciting than anticipated.
kanye_west_embarks_on_rigorous_exercise_regime_to_aid_mental_health_recovery.jpg
Kanye West ‘embarks on rigorous exercise regime’ to aid mental health recovery
Music
Kanye West has reportedly been hitting the gym up to six times a...
thetango-natgeo-1230201612
The best National Geographic pics of the year
Daily Dose
National Geographic has been showcasing world’s best...
thetango-natgeo-1230201622
The best National Geographic pics of the year (2)
Galleries
These powerful photos take us to places that we’ve never...
GoPro’s best footage of 2016 is a feast for the eyes
GoPro’s best footage of 2016 is a feast for the eyes
Must Watch
GoPro has become the camera of extreme sports, beautiful vistas...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37436
36358