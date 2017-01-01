34756
Kelowna  

More bobcats on the prowl

After three bobcat sightings in the Kelowna area this week, more Central Okanagan residents are warning people to be wary of wildcats coming close to residential neighbourhoods.

One resident tells Castanet a bobcat has also been prowling the North Glenmore area.

Tracks have been found in our the Standpointe complex on Yates Road.

"The footprints stopped at the side of our yard and jumped the fence, either coming in or leaving the yard," said the tipster. "Sure of the footprints belonging to a large cat. Much bigger than any house cat."

Residents are urged to be cautious letting their pets outside.

And, in West Kelowna, resident Elaine McMurtrie says another bobcat has been roaming the area around Carrall Road.

One neighbour saw a bobcat on his back deck, and there are "lots of tracks in our yard," she said.

Bobcat sightings have also been made in the Lower Mission, Upper Mission and in Rutland in recent days.

