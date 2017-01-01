34756
Kelowna  

Unruly man subdued

Police descended on a home on Belaire Avenue in Kelowna Saturday night.

Unmarked police SUVs and marked RCMP cruisers converged on the home just before 9 p.m., near Chandler Road.

â€‹Officers appeared to be looking for someone, a witness reports.

Unconfirmed reports are that a young man was taken into custody after being subdued and put into a paddy wagon.

The witness said the man was shouting obscenities. He may have had mental health issues.

The man could be heard shouting and kicking the inside of the police wagon.

An ambulance was also called to the scene.

