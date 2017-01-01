Ski hills get fresh powder

Photo: Big White

Okanagan ski hills couldn't have asked for a better New Year's Day gift from the snow gods.

While the valley bottom received about seven centimetres of snow overnight, ski resorts also got a fresh dump of the white stuff.

Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton received eight cm in the past 12 hours, according to its morning snow report – and the snow is still coming down. Ten more cm of the white stuff is forecast for today.

Conditions as of 6 a.m. were - 10 C on an alpine base of 140 cm.

At Big White, east of Kelowna, 13 cm fell during the past 12 hours.

Morning conditions were -12 C on powder and groomed runs, with a 155 cm base.

Fifteen lifts are open today, and 98 runs.

Silver Star, near Vernon received 10.5 cm of fresh powder in the last 12 hours.

It has an alpine base of 147 cm and was reporting a temperature of -11 this morning.

Eleven lifts are open and 133 runs.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada is forecasting a few flurries this morning in the valley, tapering to a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Daytime highs in the valley bottom should be about 2 C.

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low of -8 C.