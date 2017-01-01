34756
Crowds rock in new year

Thousands of New Year's Eve revellers crowded the downtown Kelowna waterfront to ring in 2017.

Festivals Kelowna's New York-style celebration packed Stuart Park as young and old skated on the outdoor rink, enjoyed live music, activities and free hot chocolate.

The highlight of the night was, of course, a fireworks display.

Festivals Kelowna tweeted the event was a huge success, and may need to be expanded next year to accommodate the huge crowds.

