37815
34523

Kelowna  

Goodall coming to Kelowna

- | Story: 184840

World renowned conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall is coming to Kelowna in 2017.

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is presenting Jane Goodall - The Birthday Tour on April 15 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Goodall first set foot in the forests of Tanzania in 1960, armed with little more than a notepad, a pair of binoculars and a dream of living in Africa and observing wildlife.

From the moment she witnessed a chimpanzee make a tool to the moment she decided to leave the park in order to save the chimpanzees she cared for,  Goodall will describe her extraordinary scientific breakthroughs in animal behaviour and her journey to becoming one of the world’s most prominent and active conservationists.

Her talks never fail to inspire people of all ages, from all walks of life, as she recounts her unique experiences as a young woman working alone in the rainforest and her hope for the future through her dedication to youth-led action for sustainable change.

VIP tickets include a one hour reception with Goodall from 6 to 7 p.m.  and tickets in the first two rows.

For tickets and information go here.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37714


Real Estate
2924929
3305 Smith Dr.
$13
more details
36513


35708


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sadie
Sadie Kelowna SPCA >


36634


37833


2016: The Movie (Trailer)

2016: The Movie (Trailer)

Must Watch
Impressive. They knocked out the final editing for this really quickly!
carey_mulligan_using_music_to_bond_with_dementia-stricken_grandmother.jpg
Carey Mulligan using music to bond with dementia-stricken grandmother
Showbiz
Actress Carey Mulligan has turned to music to help her reconnect...
thetango-bestofseven-1230201659
Best of Seven – New Years Resolutions
Galleries
So here we are. The last day of 2016. It’s time to start...
Google’s “Year in Search 2016″ is the best year rewind yet
Google’s “Year in Search 2016″ is the best year rewind yet
Must Watch
After the year we’ve had I really wasn’t expecting...
victoria_beckham_slammed_by_politicians_for_betraying_britains_honours_system.jpg
Victoria Beckham slammed by politicians for ‘betraying’ Britain’s honours system
Music
Victoria Beckham has been accused of "discrediting"
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35363