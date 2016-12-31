Goodall coming to Kelowna

Photo: Facebook

World renowned conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall is coming to Kelowna in 2017.

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is presenting Jane Goodall - The Birthday Tour on April 15 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Goodall first set foot in the forests of Tanzania in 1960, armed with little more than a notepad, a pair of binoculars and a dream of living in Africa and observing wildlife.

From the moment she witnessed a chimpanzee make a tool to the moment she decided to leave the park in order to save the chimpanzees she cared for, Goodall will describe her extraordinary scientific breakthroughs in animal behaviour and her journey to becoming one of the world’s most prominent and active conservationists.

Her talks never fail to inspire people of all ages, from all walks of life, as she recounts her unique experiences as a young woman working alone in the rainforest and her hope for the future through her dedication to youth-led action for sustainable change.

VIP tickets include a one hour reception with Goodall from 6 to 7 p.m. and tickets in the first two rows.

For tickets and information go here.