Another bobcat warning

A resident of the Upper Mission is warning people there may be a bobcat in the area.

A woman who gave her name as Kim said when she looked out her window Saturday morning she saw a deer that had been ripped apart by an animal.

"My first thought was that was not a coyote, because this attack looked much more vicious," she said. "Possibly more what a bobcat would do."

As a result of the horrific sight, Kim is advising people to keep a watchful eye on their kids and animals.

This incident follows on the heels of bobcat sightings in the Kelowna area in recent days.

The average weight of a bobcat is 15-35 pounds, with the male being larger than the female.

A bobcat typically hunts smaller animals including rodents, hares, squirrels and birds.

