37392
35303

Kelowna  

Warriors win streak snapped

- | Story: 184810

The West Kelowna Warriors snapped their winning streak on Friday as they were shut out 4-0 against the Trail Smoke Eaters at Cominco Arena.

The Warriors came out of the gate strong with 16 shots on net in the 1st, but were unable to solve the netminder Linden Marshall.

Warriors goaltender Shane Farkas stopped a number of shots before a scramble in front resulted in Kale Howarth banging in the loose puck for the 1-0 lead.

In the 2nd period the Trail Smoke kept the momentum going. Kale Howarth added his 2nd goal of the game off a left wing rush at the 10:42 mark to make it a 2-0 game in favour of the Smoke Eaters. They continued to pressure. Firing 14 shots on net capitalizing on 3 of those opportunities. 

Blood started to boil in the 2nd as Parm Dhaliwal and Ross Armour dropped the gloves sending both of them to the dressing room. 

The 3rd period saw no change on the score board. The Warriors out shot the smokies 9-8 in the period, but lost the game 4-0 ending their win streak. 

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

37329
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


38018


Real Estate
2750232
Drysdale Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$439,900
more details
34320


36108


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Deb
Deb Kelowna SPCA >


31569


37665


screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-3-37-08-pm

TGIF Gifs – December 30, 2016

Galleries
Ride your way through the weeks best gifs! untitled Parking lot attendant is a Sith Lord untitled The Japanese Prime...
screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-3-49-23-pm
TGIF Gifs – December 30, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Take a portal trip through the rest of this weeks gifs! untitled...
The laws that govern reality don’t exist…
The laws that govern reality don’t exist…
Must Watch
This card pro has some amazing moves that don’t look like...
chris_martin_performs_surprise_set_at_london_homeless_shelter.jpg
Chris Martin performs surprise set at London homeless shelter
Music
Chris Martin surprised residents of a homeless shelter in London...
Friday fun at the office: Climball battle
Friday fun at the office: Climball battle
Must Watch
Why we don’t have one of these at The Tango’s office...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38138