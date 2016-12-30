Warriors win streak snapped

Photo: Castanet: File Photo

The West Kelowna Warriors snapped their winning streak on Friday as they were shut out 4-0 against the Trail Smoke Eaters at Cominco Arena.

The Warriors came out of the gate strong with 16 shots on net in the 1st, but were unable to solve the netminder Linden Marshall.

Warriors goaltender Shane Farkas stopped a number of shots before a scramble in front resulted in Kale Howarth banging in the loose puck for the 1-0 lead.

In the 2nd period the Trail Smoke kept the momentum going. Kale Howarth added his 2nd goal of the game off a left wing rush at the 10:42 mark to make it a 2-0 game in favour of the Smoke Eaters. They continued to pressure. Firing 14 shots on net capitalizing on 3 of those opportunities.

Blood started to boil in the 2nd as Parm Dhaliwal and Ross Armour dropped the gloves sending both of them to the dressing room.

The 3rd period saw no change on the score board. The Warriors out shot the smokies 9-8 in the period, but lost the game 4-0 ending their win streak.