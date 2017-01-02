What will 2017 bring?

Madison Erhardt

2016 was the year of famous faces gone too soon.

Musicians, actors and comedians alike lost their lives this year, leaving many feeling robbed of what was such talent.

David Bowie's passing in January was the start of it all, and actor Alan Rickman followed shortly after.

Music legend Prince said goodbye to soon, passing away at just 57 years old.

There is a long list of talented people who sadly aren't with us anymore.

With a down right sad year, the hope is that 2017 will bring a light to the end of the tunnel.

Castanet reporter Madison Erhardt hit the streets asking people what they think 2017 will bring.