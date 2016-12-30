Kelowna  

Take plunge into 2017

- | Story: 184769

Hardy souls can shake off New Year's Eve hangovers, or just get an invigorating start to 2017, by taking part in of several polar bear dips around the region.

The New Year's Day tradition continues in Kelowna, with the annual dip at Tugboat Bay.

The event kicks off at 1:30 p.m., and dippers will hit the chilly waters of Okanagan Lake at 2 p.m.

Donations from the event will go to CRIS Adaptive Adventures. The Community Recreational Initiatives Society is a charitable organization that uses adaptive equipment to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for people with disabilities.

In Peachland, swimmers will take the plunge on the downtown waterfront at 1 p.m. Check in at the community centre at 12:30 p.m. to sign a waiver.

Other polar bear dips around the region include ones at Sun-Oka beach in Summerland, on the Shuswap River in Enderby, at the Canoe boat launch near Salmon Arm, and on the Thompson River in Kamloops.

