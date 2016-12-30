Cold weather on the way

After a couple days of heavy snow on mountain passes, clearer skies are expected next week, along with chilly temperatures.

Following a brief period of snow Saturday afternoon, clearer skies are expected through most of the week.

“(Saturday) afternoon we are going to see a system push down from the north, and we will see some snow develop,” Environment Canada meteorologist Ross McDonald said, predicting five centimetres in the valley before it tapers out on New Year's Day.

“But what this system will do is pull down and establish an Arctic pipeline, similar to what we saw for those two weeks in December, but not quite as cold.”

McDonald says the cold should linger all week, with daytime highs struggling to hit -7 C, and lows of -15 C.

December was cooler than normal for Kelowna.

So far this month, the average daily high has been -2.3 C, with overnight lows dipping to -8.5 C. That's well below historical temperatures of -0.7 C and -6 C.

And it's in line with what much of B.C. has experienced, says McDonald, pointing to two weeks where the province was hit by “Arctic air right down from the Yukon.”

While it might feel like there's been more snow than usual, McDonald says that’s not the case – 26 cm fell, compared to the usual 32 cm.

However, McDonald says the cold temperatures prevented melting and helped snow accumulate.