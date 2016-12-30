37815
32838

Kelowna  

Bobcat at the front door

- | Story: 184762

Another bobcat has been spotted on the prowl in Kelowna – this time in the heart of Rutland.

Nate Alguire tells Castanet he was walking to his front door when he saw "a big, multi-coloured furry thing" on the step.

Another bobcat was spotted earlier this week, on Hobson Road in the Mission. But it's a far more unusual incident in Alguire's neighbourhood on Badke Road, across from Ben Lee Park – an area that is much more densely populated.

Alguire says he was walking up to the apartment complex after parking his vehicle when he was shocked to see the wildcat this morning.

"I went 'Woah!' really loud and kind of startled it," he said. "I was really excited and kind of made a commotion."

The bobcat jumped and turned before taking off around the building.

"Guys up on one of the balconies were like: 'Did you see that? That's crazy!'"

The animal hopped onto another resident's balcony and ripped the screen on a window as well as knocked over some patio furniture.

The woman came to the window, and Alguire told her not to come out.

Alguire backed off, and the cat, which he estimated was about the size of a German shepherd dog, scurried away into a green area beside Heritage Christian School.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Kelowna News

37329
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37714


Real Estate
2866285
752 Petterson Road
9.98 ACRES bedrooms David Jurome baths
$569,000
more details
29319


36134


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Deb
Deb Kelowna SPCA >


36634


38057


Friday fun at the office: Climball battle

Friday fun at the office: Climball battle

Must Watch
Why we don’t have one of these at The Tango’s office is beyond us!
thetango-fridayfails-1229201643
Friday Fails – December 30, 2016
Galleries
Don’t be like this cat…or the others in this weeks...
thetango-fridayfails-1021201651
Friday Fails – December 30, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Make your New Years resolution to not make it into this gallery,
serena_williams_engaged_to_reddit_co-founder.jpg
Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder
Showbiz
Tennis champion Serena Williams has announced her engagement to...
Teacher gets a new pair of shoes
Teacher gets a new pair of shoes
Must Watch
After this teacher complimented a student on his shoes, the whole...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34555