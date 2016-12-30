Bobcat at the front door

Photo: Nate Alguire

Another bobcat has been spotted on the prowl in Kelowna – this time in the heart of Rutland.

Nate Alguire tells Castanet he was walking to his front door when he saw "a big, multi-coloured furry thing" on the step.

Another bobcat was spotted earlier this week, on Hobson Road in the Mission. But it's a far more unusual incident in Alguire's neighbourhood on Badke Road, across from Ben Lee Park – an area that is much more densely populated.

Alguire says he was walking up to the apartment complex after parking his vehicle when he was shocked to see the wildcat this morning.

"I went 'Woah!' really loud and kind of startled it," he said. "I was really excited and kind of made a commotion."

The bobcat jumped and turned before taking off around the building.

"Guys up on one of the balconies were like: 'Did you see that? That's crazy!'"

The animal hopped onto another resident's balcony and ripped the screen on a window as well as knocked over some patio furniture.

The woman came to the window, and Alguire told her not to come out.

Alguire backed off, and the cat, which he estimated was about the size of a German shepherd dog, scurried away into a green area beside Heritage Christian School.