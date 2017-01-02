37392

Kelowna  

Story: 184759

Castanet videos were viewed more than 3.9 million times in 2016.

So it takes something special to crack the top five – or something just plain weird.

We've compiled the top five most-watched videos of the year into a single recap, but if you want to go back and check them out in their entirety, follow the links below.

At No. 1, the notorious "hot tub sex machine" incident blew away all challengers, with more than 82,000 views.

It was followed by dramatic reader-contributed video of the devastating Fort McMurray wildfire as residents fled the city.

At No. 3, an unusual accident on the Bennett Bridge in which a wheel came loose and rolled across the span as traffic continued to flow all around it.

An eagle making off with a fisherman's catch near Summerland checked in at No. 4 on our most-watched list.

And at No. 5, a hot air balloon making an unscheduled dip into Okanagan Lake.

Honourable mention went to some pot found in an unlikely spot, outside the Kelowna RCMP detachment.

Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada