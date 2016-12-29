37392
35299

Kelowna  

A safe emergency landing

- | Story: 184720

UPDATE: 6:42 p.m

A Pacific Coastal Airlines plane en route to Vancouver from Cranbrook was diverted to Kelowna's YLW airport after a suspected smoke alarm went off.

The plane landed at around 6:25 p.m., and the airline had called the tower at YLW to advise that they required an in-flight emergency diversion to Kelowna.

The aircraft has landed safely, according to a Pacific Coastal spokesperson.

The incident is being investigated.

More information is expected within the hour.

ORIGINAL: 6:27

A plane has apparently landed safely at Kelowna airport, following a call for emergency procedures with crews from fire, RCMP and ambulance attending.

Crews were apparently called to a "four-alarm" emergency at YLW, for a plane that had 34 passengers on board.

Few details are currently available, but Castanet will update when more information becomes available.

