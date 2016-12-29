Pub supports pediatrics

Madison Erhardt

Christmas isn't over yet for kids on the pediatric floor at Kelowna General Hospital.

Staff at Neighbours Pub handed out treats and books to the sick kids on Thursday.

The pub hosts a Christmas event every Dec. 18. Patrons and businesses in West Kelowna provided gifts for children, but due to poor weather the turnout was less than what was hoped.

That prompted staff to take the extra gifts to KGH and deliver them to the pediatrics floor to put a smile on the children's faces.

The gifts included chocolate, candy bags, crayons, colouring books and storybooks suitable for a variety of ages.

During the hospital visit, there weren't many patients, once again, so the remaining gifts are being donated to the Kelowna Women's Shelter.