Kelowna  

Man on scooter hit by SUV

A man on an electric scooter was taken to hospital Wednesday night after he was hit by an SUV while crossing at a crosswalk at K.L.O. Road and Benvoulin Road.

The man in his 50s was crossing the road at 5:45 p.m. when a woman in a red Jeep Cherokee making a left turn onto Benvoulin bumped into the man's scooter.

The scooter was knocked over from the impact, injuring the man.

The woman driving the Jeep remained at the scene while paramedics took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the woman had trouble seeing the man on his scooter.

Anyone who witnessed the collision has been asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

