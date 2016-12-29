Big White holiday fun

Winter holidays have so far been a big hit at Big White – and there's still more to come.

More than 1,500 people took part in Christmas Eve celebrations, with a choir, parade, torchlight run and fireworks. On Christmas Day, Santa Claus strapped on his snowboard to shred.

Boxing Day brought the opening of the mountain's longest chair lift, the Gem Lake Express Quad.

On New Year's Eve, the resort will host a viewing party for the Canada vs. USA World Juniors men’s hockey game, free ice skating, mini-carnival and midnight fireworks.