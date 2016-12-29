37392

Girl, 15, in booze theft

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

A 15-year-old girl is one of two people arrested in a smash-and-grab theft at a Kelowna liquor store.

Police were alerted to the Dec. 27 theft when a commercial alarm went off just before 4:30 a.m. after a window was smashed with a large rock.

The thieves made off with about $450 worth of booze.

“It didn’t take very long for investigators to identify their two break and enter suspects,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Officers caught up with the pair of suspects in downtown Kelowna less than 19 hours after the break-in was allegedly committed."

An 18-year-old Kelowna man and a 15-year-old Kelowna girl were held in police custody and have both appeared in court to face several charges.

ORIGINAL: 11:15 a.m.

Hooded thieves used large rocks to bust into a Kelowna liquor store – not once, but twice.

Now the store's manager is warning other businesses in the area to be vigilant.

Kaitlyn De Leeuw, from Commerce Liquor Store, said the store was broken into Dec. 17, then a second time on Dec. 27. The thieves were caught on camera busting a window in the middle of the night to get inside.

“It looked like two or three kids, they broke our side window and came in through the window," said De Leeuw.

They stole five bottles before fleeing the liquor store near Highway 97 and Enterprise Way.

In both thefts, very similar rocks was tossed through the window.

"They must be getting these rocks from the same place. The one they used before was the same type of rock, like massive rocks – they’re like little mini boulders,” she said.

“I thought it was the exact same rock and they got it from the exact same place.”

Police have apparently now identified suspects after a parent turned them in.

