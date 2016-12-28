Shot during struggle

37392
A man was shot after a struggle at a West Kelowna home last week.

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said a man with a loaded handgun tried to force his way into a home on Last Road Dec. 23 at about 5:40 p.m. The resident struggled to keep him out.

During the commotion, the man trying to get into the home was shot in "a lower extremity."

Police rushed to the home responding to a dropped 911 call, but the suspect had already fled.

He was found at the hospital and arrested after being released by medical staff.

"The ongoing police investigation has revealed that this was an isolated incident, not a random attack," said O’Donaghey. "The parties involved in the altercation were well known to each other."
 
"No one else inside the home was injured."

Darryn Allen Nelson, 41, of Kaleden has been charged with several offences, including break and enter, uttering threats and a variety of firearms related offences.

He appeared in court Wednesday and has been kept in custody. His next appearance is Jan. 5, 2017.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section at 250-768-2880.

