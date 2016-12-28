Bobcat on the prowl

A resident in Kelowna's Mission area has a warning for her neighbours.

There's a bobcat in the area.

Deana Steele says she's seen the big cat prowling for the past eight days on Hobson Road. She says she's tracked it from the Central Okanagan Sailing Association to Rock House Style.

She sent video she captured on Dec. 27 at about 4:45 p.m. of the cat to Castanet.

"(I'm) warning residents to keep their pets close by and if walking their dogs in the neighbourhood to be aware as this cat is not easily spooked," she said.

The average weight of a bobcat is 15-35 pounds, with the male being larger than the female. A bobcat hunts smaller animals including rodents, hares, squirrels and birds.