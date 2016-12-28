Stunning generosity

Photo: Contributed

In a stunning display of generosity, a set of one-carat diamond earrings sold for $4,000 to help a local organization.

The Buy Diamonds, Save Lives charity auction – sponsored by Premier Jewellery and Loans and Castanet – raised money for the Kelowna Women's Shelter.

"We are so thrilled with the results of this auction,” said Karen Mason, the executive director of the Kelowna Women's Shelter.

"We can do even more to help women and children in need.”

She said the organization requires $500,000 every year to fund its operations.

Premier's Martin Strasser praised the shelter, saying it does the work of several charities by providing food, safety, shelter, education and resources to make a new beginning – "not just for women, but for the children as well."